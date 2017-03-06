WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV Betting Odds: “Smart Money” Is In (Spoilers)

With WWE Fastlane 2017 going down this evening, the “smart money” has come in for the betting lines behind tonight’s matches.

According to BetWrestling.com, below are the latest odds for tonight’s WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

Join us here later this evening for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view.

WWE Universal Championship

Kevin Owens(c) +1000 vs Goldberg -2000

WWE Raw Women’s Championship

Bayley(c) +130 vs Charlotte Flair -170

WWE Raw Tag Team Championship

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson(c) -650 vs Enzo Amore & Big Cass +420

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Neville -810 vs Jack Gallagher +470

Roman Reigns +500 vs Braun Strowman -900 (Undertaker has odds of -200 to show up at ringside)

Sami Zayn +775 vs Samoa Joe -1625

Sasha Banks +800 vs Nia Jax -1700

Rich Swann & Akira Tozawa -215 vs The Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar +165