WWE Fastlane 2017 Results & Live Discussion

WWE Fastlane 2017 airs live on March 5th, 2017 from the BMO Harris Bradley center in Milwaukee, WI. Keep refreshing this page for live ongoing coverage and discussion!

Fastlane kickoff show:

– Mick Foley is backstage with Stephanie McMahon on speakerphone. Stephanie is chewing him out about making sure tonight runs smoothly, but he tells her to hold on because a wrestler just walked in. Jinder Mahal tells Foley he’s no longer teaming with Rusev, and he needs singles competition. Rusev walks in and says the same, so Foley tells them he’ll find opponents for each of them tonight. They all walk away, and we hear that Stephanie is still left hanging on the phone.

– Samoa Joe does an interview backstage where he talks about putting Seth Rollins out of action and aligning himself with Triple H.

– Akira Tozawa & Rich Swann def. Brian Kendrick & Noam Dar: Kendrick and Dar control the opening moments of the match, taking several minutes to work on Swann and keep him grounded. Swann escapes a roll-up and kicks Dar in the side of the head, then gets the hot tag to Tozawa. Tozawa cleans house until Dar tags back in and double teams him with Kendrick. Tozawa throws Dar outside then tags in Swann, and they throw Kendrick outside. Swann and Tozawa run the ropes and hit suicide dives in tandem on Dar and Kendrick. Back in the ring, Swann hits superkicks on both Dar and Kendrick, then Tozawa suplexes Kendrick. Swann follows up with a 450 splash on Dar for the win.

WWE Fastlane 2017 PPV:

– Samoa Joe def. Sami Zayn: Joe rocks Zayn early on with strikes, but Zayn is able to send Joe to the mat with a hurricanrana. Zayn and Joe tie up in the corner until the referee pulls them apart and Joe drops Sami with a jab. Joe hits a running back splash on Sami in the corner and follows up with a Pele kick. Joe continues beating down Sami until Sami comes back with a clothesline out of nowhere. Sami follows up with the Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Joe comes back with a big boot and a Senton drop for two. Joe follows up with a spinning powerslam for another near-fall. Zayn rolls up Joe in a small package for two, then hits a big boot and climbs to the top turnbuckle. Joe goes for the Muscle Buster but Zayn fights him off. Zayn is still sitting on the turnbuckle and Joe hits him with a Pele kick to the head. Joe goes up for a superplex, but Zayn fights out. Joe hits a side suplex on Zayn and follows up with the Coquina Clutch for the win.

– Bayley does an interview backstage where Nia Jax gets in her face. Nia tells her if Charlotte doesn’t take the Women’s Title from her, she will.

– Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) def. Enzo & Cass: The RAW Tag Titles are on the line in this one. Gallows and Anderson dominate the opening minutes of the match. Anderson hits a series of kicks on Enzo, and the Tag Champs use frequent tags to stay fresh and keep Enzo grounded. Big Cass gets the hot tag and drops Anderson, then hits a big boot on Gallows that sends him out on the floor. They hit the Bada Boom on Anderson and Enzo pins, but Gallows breaks up the pin. Gallows throws Cass into the fan barricade, then Enzo hits a splash on Gallows off the apron. Back in the ring, Anderson drops Enzo with a flying knee to the face for the win. Enzo had his foot on the bottom rope, but Gallows knocked it off the rope from the floor before the ref could see.

– Mick Foley is on speakerphone with Stephanie McMahon backstage, and Stephanie is complaining about her flight being delayed. Stephanie demands that Foley makes sure their championship matches go off without a hitch tonight. Stephanie insists on remaining on the phone with Mick for the remainder of the show. Stephanie says they need to talk about Samoa Joe, and Foley takes her off speakerphone.

– Sasha Banks def. Nia Jax: Nia controls the opening moments of the match and tosses Sasha across the ring. Nia works on Sasha’s lower back and keeps her grounded. Nia gets Sasha in the Torture Rack, but Sasha fights out and gets Nia in a guillotine choke. Sasha gets Nia into a sleeper hold, but Nia throws her down to the mat. Nia goes to spear Sasha in the corner but doesn’t get all of it, and Sasha hits a DDT. Nia comes back with a powerslam and a running splash. Nia goes for a Samoan Drop, but Sasha gets out and rolls up Nia with a bridging pin for the win.

– Jinder Mahal and Rusev come out to the ring because they each have a single’s match and each one wants to go first. They start fighting which leads to Jinder hitting a running knee to Rusev’s head at ringside, so it looks like Jinder is up first.

– Cesaro def. Jinder Mahal: Jinder gets lots of offense in on Cesaro until Cesaro hits a forearm shot to the face and start firing up. Cesaro hits a double stomp on Jinder followed up by a gut-wrench suplex. Cesaro start selling his lower back and Jinder turns things around in his favor. Cesaro hits a vertical suplex an follows up with some European uppercuts. Cesaro hits the 619 then heads to the top rope and hits a flying cross body for a two count. Rusev gets back to his feet at ringside and it distracts Jinder. Cesaro comes from behind with a European uppercut for the win off of the distraction. After the match, Rusev beats down Jinder and hits a big boot that sends him down to the floor. The Big Show’s music hits, and it looks like he will be Rusev’s opponent tonight.

– The Big Show def. Rusev: Big Show immediately starts working on Rusev and hits some chops to the chest. Big Show chases Rusev outside and shoves him into the fan barricade, then back in the ring he drops Rusev with a headbutt. Big Show follows up with a running splash in the corner and another headbutt. Rusev takes out Big Show’s knee a couple times, then kicks him in the head three times. Rusev pins but Big Show kicks out at two. Rusev stomps on Big Show and goes for The Accolade, but Big Show gets out and chokeslams him. Big show chokeslams Rusev again, and the fans still want one more. Big Show gives Rusev a third chokeslam, then sits Rusev down in the corner. Big Show hits the Knockout Punch on the seated Rusev, then pins him for the win.

– Kevin Owens does an interview backstage citing all of the WWE stars he’s beaten recently, and says Goldberg only beat Lesnar.

– Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher: The Cruiserweight Title is on the line in this one, and Austin Aries is on commentary.

Keep refreshing this page for live ongoing coverage and discussion!