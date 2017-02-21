WWE Fastlane 2017 Updated Lineup: Two New Title Matches Added

Following Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW, two new title matches are official for the next RAW-brand exclusive pay-per-view event.

Officially added to the upcoming WWE Fastlane PPV in March is a WWE Tag-Team Championship match, which features The Club (Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows) defending against the team of Big Cass and Enzo Amore.

Additionally, Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair for the RAW Women’s Championship is also confirmed for Fastlane.

With that now known, below is a look at the updated official lineup for WWE Fastlane 2017, which takes place on Sunday, March 5th from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

WWE FASTLANE 2017 * Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows vs. Big Cass & Enzo Amore (Raw Tag Team Title Match)

* Bayley vs. Charlotte (Raw Women’s Title Match)

* Kevin Owens vs. Goldberg (WWE Universal Title Match)

* Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

* Neville vs. Jack Gallagher (WWE Cruiserweight Title Match)

Join us here on 3/5 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Fastlane PPV.