WWE Fastlane Announced, The Rock Talks Movie Characters (Video), WWE Stock

– Entertainment Weekly posted this exclusive clip from The Rock’s recent cover shoot with a discussion on his various characters and if they’re “naughty or nice” – everyone from Hobbs to Hercules to Derek from The Tooth Fairy.

– WWE stock was up 1.15% today, closing at $29.10 per share. Today’s high was $29.34 and the low was $28.93.

– The Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio officially announced the WWE Fastlane pay-per-view for March 11th, 2018. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 34. Tickets for the SmackDown-exclusive pay-per-view go on sale Friday, December 8th at 10am. WWE Champion AJ Styles, SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE United States Champion Baron Corbin, Bobby Roode, Jinder Mahal, Randy Orton, Kevin Owens, Shinsuke Nakamura and The New Day are being advertised.