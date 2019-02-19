WWE Fastlane Announcement On SmackDown, Plans For The WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles, More

– Above is the 2019 WWE Hall of Fame video package for DX – Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, “Road Dogg” BG James, Billy Gunn and Sean “X-Pac” Waltman. The group will be inducted during WrestleMania 35 Weekend in April.

– Tonight’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE RAW saw new WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley celebrate their big win with an in-ring promo. It was noted that they will be taking challengers from WWE NXT, SmackDown and RAW. As noted earlier today, Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have indicated that they may be feuding with Banks and Bayley for the titles.

– Tomorrow’s post-Elimination Chamber edition of WWE SmackDown will feature an announcement on who will challenge WWE Champion Daniel Bryan at the Fastlane pay-per-view in March. There will also be a segment where The Miz offers Shane McMahon an apology for their SmackDown Tag Team Titles loss to The Usos at Elimination Chamber. As seen in the promo below, the storyline is that Shane might not accept the apology from The Miz.