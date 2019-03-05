WWE Fastlane Updated Card: Change To Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair, New Stipulation

We noted earlier how tonight’s RAW saw Stephanie McMahon announce Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch for the vacant RAW Women’s Title at WWE Fastlane. Champion Ronda Rousey appeared later in the show and claimed her title, apparently turning heel and destroying Lynch. The match was then changed to Flair vs. Lynch in a singles match. The stipulation is that if Becky wins, she will be added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and Rousey to make it a Triple Threat, but she will be “done” if she loses, according to Stephanie.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the current announced card for Fastlane:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)

Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair

If Lynch wins, she’s added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to make it a Triple Threat. Lynch is “done” if she loses.

The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley