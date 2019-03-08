WWE Fastlane Updated Card: New Kickoff Match Announced

WWE has announced The New Day’s Big E and Xavier Woods vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE Fastlane Kickoff pre-show.
As noted, Andrade vs. Rey Mysterio will also take place on the Kickoff.
The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place this coming Sunday from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.
Below is the current announced card for Fastlane:
WWE Title Match
Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)
SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match
Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)
Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles
Ricochet and Aleister Black vs. Chad Gable and Bobby Roode vs. The Revival
WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match
Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
If Lynch wins, she’s added to the WrestleMania 35 match with Flair and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey to make it a Triple Threat. Lynch is “done” if she loses.
The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose) vs. Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley
Kickoff Pre-show
Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade
Kickoff Pre-show
The New Day vs. Rusev and Shinsuke Nakamura