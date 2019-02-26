WWE Fastlane Updated Card: New Title Match Revealed

WWE has confirmed that WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Bayley will have their first title defense at the upcoming Fastlane pay-per-view. They will face Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place on March 10 from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the updated card for Fastlane:

WWE Title Match

Kofi Kingston vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

As we’ve noted, the arena is advertising Bobby Lashley vs. Balor for the WWE Intercontinental Title at Fastlane, but that match has not been confirmed by WWE. The arena is also advertising Fastlane appearances by Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.