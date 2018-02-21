WWE Fastlane Updated Card: Two New Title Matches

The New Day defeated Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to become the new #1 contenders to SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

The New Day will get their title shot at the March 11th WWE Fastlane pay-per-view from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.

Randy Orton vs. WWE United States Champion Bobby Roode has also been announced for Fastlane.

Below is the updated Fastlane card:

Fatal 5 Way for the WWE Title

Sami Zayn vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens vs. Baron Corbin vs. AJ Styles

WWE United States Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode

SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

The New Day vs. The Usos