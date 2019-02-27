WWE Fastlane Updated Card: Who Will Asuka Defend Against?

Mandy Rose and SmackDown Women’s Champion Asuka apparently had their segment cut from this week’s WWE SmackDown but Rose vs. Asuka is now official for WWE Fastlane.

As seen above, WWE released post-SmackDown video of Kayla Braxton interviewing Rose and Sonya Deville. Rose brags about pinning Asuka last week and says she’s going to do it again for the title at Fastlane.

The WWE Fastlane pay-per-view takes place on March 10 from The Q Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 35.

Below is the updated card for Fastlane:

WWE Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Daniel Bryan (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match

Shane McMahon and The Miz vs. The Usos (c)

WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles Match

Nia Jax and Tamina Snuka vs. Sasha Banks and Bayley (c)

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mandy Rose vs. Asuka (c)