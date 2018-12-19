WWE Filming At HQ, Live WWE Gift Exchange Announced, Zelina Vega & Paige Trade Shots

– Carmella and R-Truth are scheduled to film segments at WWE HQ in Stamford, CT when WWE is in the Northeast for the post-Christmas live event tour next week, according to PWInsider. Truth and Carmella won a trip to anywhere in the world after their Mixed Match Challenge season 2 victory but Truth picked the WWE offices. They also earned the #30 spots in the Royal Rumble matches next month.

– WWE will livestream a Christmas gift exchange between The New Day and The IIconics on Thursday. The event will stream on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter at noon ET. Below is the full announcement:

The New Day and IIconics’ Christmas gift exchange livestream this Thursday

’Tis the season for giving, and with that spirit in mind, The New Day and The IIconics are coming together this Thursday for a Christmas gift exchange livestream.

2018 marks the end of Billie Kay and Peyton Royce’s first year on the WWE roster and another year of success for five-time Tag Team Champions Big E, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. So to celebrate, the teams are hosting a gift exchange. What surprises will two of the funniest teams in SmackDown LIVE history have for one another?

Don’t miss what gifts these hilarious teams present to each other, streaming Thursday, Dec. 20 at noon ET on WWE’s official YouTube, Facebook and Twitter pages.

– Paige took to Twitter today and responded to an earlier tweet from Zelina Vega, which knocked Paige for losing her SmackDown General Manager duties on last night’s show. As noted, Shane McMahon revealed on last night’s show that Paige has been relieved of her GM job due to the new “fresh start” on RAW and SmackDown, which will see Shane, Vince McMahon, Triple H and Stephanie McMahon run things without Commissioners and General Managers. Shane praised Paige for her work as GM and noted that she will remain on SmackDown in a new role. That role has not been announced but Paige is still retired from in-ring competition due to her neck.

You can see the tweets from Paige and Vega below: