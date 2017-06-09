WWE Films Hall Of Famer For Special, WWE Moments We Never Saw Coming, Lilian Garcia

– WWE posted this video with Corey Graves looking at 6 moments we never saw coming – Sting’s WWE debut, Shane McMahon’s return, WCW taking over RAW, The Ultimate Warrior’s return, Shawn Michaels returning from his first retirement and retiring 8 years later and ECW Champion Taz facing WWE Champion Triple H.

– As noted, WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) was recently working as a guest trainer at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. PWInsider notes that cameras were filming Blayze for a WWE Network documentary special to be released later this year.

– As noted, Lilian Garcia made a surprise appearance to sing “God Save the Queen” at Wednesday’s WWE NXT live event in Leeds, England. Lilian also sang at Thursday’s NXT live event in Brighton and wrote the following on Instagram, noting that she is making the appearances to send love after the recent terror attacks in the UK: