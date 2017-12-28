WWE Game Night Returns, Johnny Gargano On His WWE NXT Title Shot, Birthdays

– Below is the latest episode of WWE Game Night with Tamina Snuka, Heath Slater, Renee Young, The New Day and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair playing a game of Catch Phrase:
– Former WWE star Lanny Poffo turns 63 years old today while former TNA Knockouts Champion Taryn Terrell turns 32, Rachael Ellering turns 25 and WWE Hall of Famer Tatsumi Fujinami turns 64.
– As noted, Johnny Gargano vs. WWE NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas is now official for the NXT “Takeover: Philly” event during Royal Rumble weekend. Gargano and Almas tweeted the following after the match was announced:
You again @JohnnyGargano remember 2-0. You know who the champion #ElIdolo @AndradeCienWWE https://t.co/Nj3TtsUmA2
— Andrade Cien Almas (@AndradeCienWWE) December 28, 2017
YOU never lost faith in me.. YOU supported me through the ups and the downs.. YOU never lost hope.
Tonight. WE did it.
WE are going to the Main Event of #NXTTakeOver: Philadelphia! #NumberOneContender
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) December 28, 2017