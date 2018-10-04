WWE To Give 2018 Talent Scholarships To Vickie Guerrero & Others

WWE has announced that Vickie Guerrero is the recipient of their latest Talent Scholarship. Former WWE Performance Center recruits Josh Woods and Theo Agbi are also receiving scholarships this year.

Former talents to receive $5,000 scholarships in the past include Jamie Keyes, Kim Nielsen, Antonio Thomas, Michael Thompson and Paul Burchill, among others. Current WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis was the first recipient back in 2014.

Vickie spoke to the WWE website and revealed that she is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in science & healthcare administration at Herzing University. She plans on graduating next summer. Woods is workings towards a degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida while Agbi is working on his law degree from the Vermont Law School.

Below is the full announcement on the 2018 scholarships:

Vickie Guerrero among recipients of 2018 WWE Talent Scholarship

A few professors at Herzing University in Milwaukee might be surprised when one of their students shouts out, “Excuse me!” during a lecture this semester.

That’s because former Raw and SmackDown General Manager Vickie Guerrero has been named as one of the recipients of the 2018 WWE Talent Scholarships.

“I am honored,” Guerrero told WWE.com. “I’ve always considered WWE my second family, and for them to recognize that I have this dream of graduating and continuing my education has motivated me even more to keep continuing what I’m doing.”

Guerrero is currently pursuing her bachelor’s degree in science and healthcare administration at Herzing University and plans on graduating next summer.

“I’ve always loved the healthcare industry,” she said. “During my schooling, I fell in love with the administration part of it. It’s a dream of mine to continue and one day, have the opportunity to run a hospital or medical facility. That would be a prayer answered for me.”

Also receiving scholarships this year are former WWE Performance Center recruits Theo Agbi and Josh Woods. Agbi is seeking his law degree from Vermont Law School, while Woods is workings toward a degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Florida.

WWE extends its congratulations to all three scholarship recipients.