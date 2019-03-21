WWE To Give Kurt Angle A New WrestleMania 35 Opponent?

It looks like the negative reactions to Baron Corbin being the final opponent for WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle have reached WWE officials.

Corbin vs. Angle at WrestleMania 35 is now being reconsidered, according to a new report by @Wrestlevotes. There’s no word yet on who might replace Corbin for Angle’s Farewell Match at WrestleMania, but we will keep you updated. We’ve noted how other names discussed for Angle’s opponent included John Cena, who was speculated before Corbin was announced.

WWE officials did not expect this type of negative reaction, according to the report, and they don’t want such a negative feel to Angle’s final match.

Stay tuned for updates on possible changes to the match.