WWE To Give Lars Sullivan Multiple Chances?, Aleister Black’s WWE Status, Backstage News On Call-Ups

According to Dave Meltzer in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the upcoming WWE NXT call-ups had been on the list for the main roster for some time – Lars Sullivan, EC3, Heavy Machinery’s Tucker Knight & Otis Dozovic, Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross.

Regarding Heavy Machinery, a source noted to the Observer that they believe that the success of the team depends on Vince either loving or hating Dozovic. The feeling is that the team will be alright if Vince loves Dozovic, but eventually they will likely be split up and Knight will be on the losing end, or they will end up like SAnitY or The Ascension if Vince doesn’t.

Triple H is apparently big on on the top NXT call-ups succeeding on the main roster because it looks bad on the brand if they fail. If they fail, that shows they were never really top stars in NXT. It was also noted that Lars will get every chance to succeed on the main roster.

It’s interesting that Aleister Black was not called up to the main roster with this group. Meltzer noted that Black was on the call-up list with EC3 and Lars going back a few months ago, but now there’s no word on what they have planned for him and it looks like the call-up has been delayed.