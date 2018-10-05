WWE Gives Big Exposure T nWo Reunion

WWE is promoting the upcoming nWo reunion fan event with WWE Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. This is not an event put together by WWE but it’s interesting that they are promoting the show.

The “2 Sweet” event will take place on Saturday, October 27 in Orlando and will also feature a live recording of the “83 Weeks Podcast” on WCW with Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson.

You can see WWE’s announcement on the reunion below along with a new tweet from The Hulkster:

Original nWo reunites for “2 Sweet” fan event on Oct. 27 in Orlando

“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash & Scott Hall are getting the band back together for a “2 Sweet” fan event in Orlando.

The original nWo will reunite on Saturday, Oct. 27, to put on a two-part event that will give fans one of the most in-depth encounters with the “Original 3” ever available. The day features five events spread across Mango’s Tropical Café and Hogan’s Beach Shop in Orlando, Fla., and includes a live recording of Eric Bischoff and Conrad Thompson’s “83 Weeks Podcast,” a two-and-a-half hour Q&A session with Hogan, Nash & Hall and group photo ops at the end of the day.

Tickets start at $199 depending on which experience you want to partake in, so check out the nWo’s announcement of the event below, and head to Hogan’s website to browse packages for this long-awaited reunion event.