WWE Gives Bruce Prichard A Plug, Warnings From The Undisputed Era (Video), The New Day On TV Tonight

– Below is new video of The Undisputed Era issuing warnings to Aleister Black and The Authors of Pain ahead of their matches at WWE NXT “Takeover: Philadelphia” during Royal Rumble weekend. NXT Tag Team Champions Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish will defend against Akam and Rezar while Adam Cole faces the undefeated Black in an Extreme Rules match.

– WWE is promoting Bruce Prichard’s “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard” podcast that airs live from the Barclays Center after the Brooklyn Nets NBA game on Friday night. This is something that Prichard and the Nets have done outside of WWE it appears. Prichard will return to WWE TV as Brother Love on Monday’s RAW 25th Anniversary show. WWE announced the following on the podcast:

Immediately following the Miami Heat vs. Brooklyn Nets game Friday, Jan. 19, at Barclays Center, Bruce Prichard — known to the WWE Universe as Brother Love — will record a live edition of his podcast, “Something to Wrestle with Bruce Prichard.”

The podcast comes on the eve of Raw 25 at Barclays Center in which Brother Love is set to make his return to WWE.

Tickets for both the Heat vs. Nets game and the podcast are now available.

– It looks like The New Day will be appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon later tonight as Big E tweeted the following from backstage: