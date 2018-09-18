WWE Giving Big Money To Knoxville Foundation For Kane’s Return, Vince McMahon Comments

WWE is donating $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation, according to WBIR in Knox County, Tennessee.

WWE issued a press release to local media in Knox County and noted that Mayor Glenn Jacobs, known to WWE fans as Kane, requested the donation in appreciation for returning to WWE TV this fall. As noted, Kane will be in The Undertaker’s corner for his match with Triple H at WWE Super Show-Down in Australia on October 6. WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will be in Triple H’s corner and the rumor is that this will lead to a big tag team match with the four veterans at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 2.

Vince McMahon noted in the press release that WWE is happy to support Jacobs. “I appreciate his gesture to the heroes who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way and look forward to his continued progress in his mission,” said McMahon.

“I’m extremely proud that my career with WWE will have a positive impact on the community through my role as Knox County Mayor,” Kane said.

The money will go to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation, which benefits employees of the Knoxville Fire Department, Knoxville Police Department, Knox County Sheriff’s Office and University of Tennessee’s Police Department. The KPSF supports employees and their families that have suffered catastrophic injuries, illness, death or other significant events.

WWE will present a check to the foundation at the next WWE live event in Knoxville, which is tentatively scheduled for January 2019.