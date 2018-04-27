WWE GRR Match Entrants & Eliminations, Photos & Videos

Braun Strowman won the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match at tonight’s big WWE GRR event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia at the King Abdullah Sports City’s King Abdullah International Stadium.

Strowman won the new GRR Title belt seen blow and the custom trophy, presented to him in the ring after the match by Vince McMahon and a local Saudi official. The match featured special appearances by three WWE NXT Superstars – Tucker Knight, Dan Matha and Babatunde Aiyegbusi, and Japanese Sumo wrestler Hiroki Sumi.

Below are photos & videos from the match along with orders of eliminations & entrants:

Order of Entrants

1. Daniel Bryan

2. Dolph Ziggler

3. Sin Cara

4. Curtis Axel

5. Mark Henry

6. Mike Kanellis

7. Hiroki Sumi

8. Viktor

9. Kofi Kingston

10. Tony Nese

11. Dash Wilder

12. Hornswoggle

13. Primo Colon

14. Xavier Woods

15. Bo Dallas

16. Kurt Angle

17. Scott Dawson

18. Goldust

19. Konnor

20. Elias

21. Luke Gallows

22. Rhyno

23. Drew Gulak

24. Tucker Knight

25. Bobby Roode

26. Fandango

27. Chad Gable

28. Rey Mysterio

29. Mojo Rawley

30. Tyler Breeze

31. Big E

32. Karl Anderson

33. Apollo Crews

34. Roderick Strong

35. Randy Orton

36. Heath Slater

37. Babatunde Aiyegbusi

38. Baron Corbin

39. Titus O’Neil

40. Dan Matha

41. Braun Strowman

42. Tye Dillinger

43. Curt Hawkins

44. Bobby Lashley

45. The Great Khali

46. Kevin Owens

47. Shane McMahon

48. Shelton Benjamin

49. Big Cass

50. Chris Jericho

Order of Eliminations

1. Sin Cara (by Dolph Ziggler)

2. Curtis Axel (by Mark Henry)

3. Mike Kanellis (by Mark Henry)

4. Hiroki Sumi (by Mark Henry)

5. Mark Henry (by Dolph Ziggler and Daniel Bryan)

6. Viktor (by Daniel Bryan)

7. Dash Wilder (by Hornswoggle, others)

8. Hornswoggle (by Tony Nese)

9. Tony Mese (by Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods)

10. Bo Dallas (by Kurt Angle)

11. Primo Colon (by Kurt Angle)

12. Dolph Ziggler (by Kurt Angle)

13. Konnor (by Elias)

14. Kofi Kingston (by Elias)

15. Xavier Woods (by Elias)

16. LKurt Anlge (by Elias)

17. Drew Gulak (by Tucker Knight)

18. Goldust

19. Scott Dawson (by himself)

20. Luke Gallows (by Rey Mysterio)

21. Fandango (by Mojo Rawley)

22. Tyler Breeze (by Mojo Rawley)

23. Tucker Knight (by Big E)

24. Chad Gable (by Apollo Crews)

25. Rhyno (by Roderick Strong)

26. Karl Anderson (by Randy Orton)

27. Mojo Rawley (by Randy Orton)

28. Apollo Crews (by Randy Orton)

29. Bobby Roode (by Baron Corbin)

30. Roderick Strong (by Baron Corbin)

31. Babatunde Aiyegbusi (by Braun Strowman)

32. Dan Matha (by Braun Strowman)

33. Big E (by Braun Strowman)

34. Heath Slater (by Braun Strowman)

35. Titus O’Neil (by Braun Strowman)

36. Tye Dillinger (by Braun Strowman)

37. Rey Mysterio (by Baron Corbin)

38. Baron Corbin (by Randy Orton)

39. Randy Orton (by Elias)

40. Curt Hawkins (by Braun Strowman)

41. Elias (by Bobby Lashley)

42. The Great Khali (by Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman)

43. Shelton Benjamin (by Chris Jericho)

44. Shane McMahon (by Braun Strowman)

45. Bobby Lashley (by Braun Strowman)

46. Chris Jericho (by Braun Strowman)

47. Kevin Owens (by Braun Strowman)

48. Daniel Bryan (by Big Cass)

49. Big Cass (by Braun Strowman)

Winner: Braun Strowman

