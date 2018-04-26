WWE GRR Stats & Facts, Video Of WWE NXT Stars In Saudi Arabia, Roman Reigns On Equality

– Below is video of WWE NXT Superstars Dan Matha and Tucker Knight working with kids at 305 Lifestyle in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia this week:

– Roman Reigns and Titus O’Neil briefly spoke with ArabNews.com at a press conference to promote WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event. A recap of the interview is at this link.

Reigns commented on WWE promoting equality & progress in the Kingdom, saying, “We are trying to show Saudi Arabia to the world, that’s a big thing. We trying to be there for progress, to get better as human beings, to promote equality. Anything you can do on that level, it’s greater than you can do in the ring.”

Titus also commented on WWE breaking barriers and uniting people. He said, “Our job is to put smiles on people’s faces and those faces are all colors, all religions, all backgrounds. We are entertainers and I feel our company, WWE, does the best job of breaking barriers and going into different situations and making the absolute best from it. That absolute best is making sure that every single person that comes to one of our events has a life-changing experience in Saudi Arabia and in Jeddah. This is the first time we are here, it’s the first time a Royal Rumble has had 50 men in the ring, and the first time that every single match is a championship match.

“Where-ever we are in the world we don’t separate by color or creed, we just want to entertain the masses. At the end of the day we all rooted in love and I embrace that, regardless of who you are, what religion you are we are all the same. Sports definitely unifies people and WWE have been doing it for years, bringing people from all different backgrounds into arenas and in front of televisions at home. The fact this show sold out in a very short space of time goes to show the fanbase is as strong here as it is anywhere else in the world.”

– WWE has published an infographic for Friday’s 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match with a few facts on the show and the history of the Royal Rumble match. It was noted that King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will be the 25th venue to host a Rumble match and the 1st located outside of North America. It was also confirmed that two Superstars will begin the match and the remaining 48 participants will enter one-at-a-time at fixed intervals.

WWE also released this video that reveals 750 total tons of gear were shipped from the United States to Saudi Arabia, using 60 sea containers and 2 full Boeing 747 jets. 4 80-ton cranes were used to unload gear and build the set inside of the stadium.