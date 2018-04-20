WWE GRR Update, Triple H On Drew McIntyre’s RAW Return, Tommaso Ciampa, The Rock

– Below is a promo for The Rock’s new “Will Finds A Way” campaign with Under Armour:

– WWE announced the following today on the Greatest Royal Rumble event airing live in the Middle East. As noted, the show will also air live on the WWE Network, live in the UK and in Australia. We will have live coverage here on the site next Friday beginning at 11am EST with the Kickoff pre-show.

THE GREATEST ROYAL RUMBLE® TO AIR LIVE ON MBC ACTION AND KSA SPORTS 1

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA and STAMFORD, Conn., April 19, 2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble event will air live in the Middle East on two free-to-air TV channels, MBC Action and KSA Sports 1, and stream live on Dawri Plus, on Friday, April 27 at 7:00 p.m. AST from the King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The Greatest Royal Rumble card includes the first-ever 50-man Greatest Royal Rumble match, John Cena™ vs. Triple H™, The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ in a Casket match, Brock Lesnar™ vs. Roman Reigns™ in a Steel Cage Universal Championship match, WWE Championship match: AJ Styles™ vs. Shinsuke Nakamura™, Intercontinental Championship Ladder match: Seth Rollins™ vs. The Miz™ vs. Samoa Joe™ vs. Finn Bálor™, United States Championship match: Jeff Hardy™ vs. Jinder Mahal™ with Sunil Singh, Raw Tag Team Championship match: Matt Hardy™ and Bray Wyatt™ vs. Sheamus™ and Cesaro™, SmackDown Tag Team Championship match: The Bludgeon Brothers™ vs. The Usos™ and the Cruiserweight Championship.

General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia Chairman, His Excellency Turki Al Sheikh, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, invite the world to celebrate this signature event. It is the first event as part of a long-term partnership between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

– Triple H took to Twitter today and wrote the following on Drew McIntyre making his return to WWE RAW in the Superstar Shakeup:

.@DMcIntyreWWE, drive and focus brought him to @WWENXT, which brought him opportunity back to #Raw…but he doesn’t want to be “chosen” — this time, he’ll take it. #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/jzqZ0YdwX2 — Triple H (@TripleH) April 19, 2018

– This weekend will see Tommaso Ciampa work his first WWE NXT live events since May 2017. He tweeted the following: