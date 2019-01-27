WWE Halftime Heat Returning Next Weekend

Top WWE NXT Superstars will do battle next Sunday night on the return of WWE Halftime Heat, which will air during the NFL’s Super Bowl 53.

It will be Aleister Black, Ricochet and The Velveteen Dream vs. NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa, NXT North American Champion Johnny Gargano and Adam Cole.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels will do guest commentary for the match. It will air on the WWE Network, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter.

Stay tuned for more news on Halftime Heat.