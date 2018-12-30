WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T Returning To The Ring

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T is set to return to the ring next month.

Booker will be wrestling for his Reality of Wrestling promotion in Texas. He accepted a challenge from ROW Heavyweight Champion Rex Andrews at the ROW Christmas Chaos event this week. Rex vs. Booker will take place on Saturday, January 12.

Booker’s last WWE matches came in 2012 but he worked for ROW in 2015, reuniting with brother Stevie Ray as Harlem Heat. He also wrestled UK veteran Lionheart in 2016 for PCW in England.

Below is video of Booker in the ring with Rex at ROW this week: