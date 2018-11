No specific details are available on how the injury occured, but WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross revealed on his Twitter that he “took a bad bump” and showed off his facial injuries in a graphic photo which can be seen below:

Took a bad bump last night. The concrete went over. Still going to @OU_Football tonight. #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/7Hl506SrQ6 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) November 17, 2018

We wish JR a speedy recovery.