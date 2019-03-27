WWE Hall Of Famer Sunny Is Back Behind Bars

WWE Hall of Famer Tammy “Sunny” Sytch is back behind bars in Carbon County, Pennsylvania tonight, according to Lehigh Valley Live.

Sunny was arrested and taken to jail in Carbon County on Tuesday for allegedly violating parole. She was on parole from the guilty pleas submitted on her three drunken driving cases from 2016.

A Carbon County judge issued a bench warrant for Sunny’s arrest on February 15, at the request of the Carbon County Adult Probation/Parole Department. She reportedly missed a scheduled drug test on February 11, failed to report to her parole officer as required, and failed to maintain a stable residence or report her whereabouts, according to the department.

Sunny was then arrested for DWI on Saturday, February 23 while driving in in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. This was her 6th total arrest for DUI, and her third arrest for DUI in just 12 months.

The WWE Hall of Famer was sentenced to a maximum of 5 years in prison back in 2016, but was given credit for 97 days time served and then paroled.

Sunny is scheduled to be back in court on Friday, April 5 for a hearing on probable cause for revocation of her parole in Carbon County. Her lawyer filed a petition on Tuesday to withdraw as her defense counsel, according to court records.