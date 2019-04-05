WWE has announced that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart will induct The Honky Tonk Man into the Hall of Fame tomorrow night.

WWE previously announced that Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan will do the induction for his friend, Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake. No other inductors have been announced as of this writing.

The 2019 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on Saturday night from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn during WrestleMania 35 Weekend. The 2019 class will feature Beefcake, Honky Tonk Man, headliners DX (Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Chyna, Billy Gunn, “Road Dogg” BG James, Sean “X-Pac” Waltman), Torrie Wilson, Harlem Heat and The Hart Foundation (Bret Hart, Jim Neidhart). Veteran WWE employee Sue Aitchison will receive The Warrior Award from WWE Ambassador Dana Warrior.

Below is WWE’s announcement on Hart and Honky Tonk:

Jimmy Hart to induct The Honky Tonk Man into the WWE Hall of Fame

Jimmy Hart was in The Honky Tonk Man’s corner as he became the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history. It’s only right that The Mouth of The South do the same as The Honky Tonk Man takes his place in sports-entertainment history. Hart will induct The Honky Tonk Man into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2019 Induction Ceremony, streaming live tomorrow at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network.

The Mouth of The South joined forces with Honky Tonk Man after a vote of confidence from the WWE Universe revealed Honky wasn’t quite as beloved as he thought he was. With Hart in his corner, The Honky Tonk Man found new confidence in the ring and in the music studio. He defeated Ricky Steamboat to become Intercontinental Champion and held onto the title for 454 days, a record that still stands today.

What will Hart share with the WWE Universe as he reflects on one of his most successful clients? Find out when he inducts The Honky Tonk Man into the WWE Hall of Fame during the 2019 Induction Ceremony, streaming live tomorrow at 7 ET/4 PT on WWE Network!

