WWE Hall Of Famer Announces He’s Running For Office In Texas In 2020

Booker T has officially announced his plans to run for Mayor of Houston in 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer made the announcement on Saturday night on his Sports Radio 610 show.

“You heard it, 2020 I’m preparing,” he said. “I’m preparing myself to run for mayor of the city.”

Booker discussed his decision on the air with Rhyno, who recently ran for a seat in the Michigan House Of Representatives. Rhyno believes that Booker would be a great Mayor, and thinks the WWE Hall of Famer is “over qualified for the job.”

“Wrestling not only prepares you for life, but it prepares you for positions like that,” Rhyno said. “You feel the emotion from the people, you know what they want. You’ve built yourself from where you were to where you’re at now.”

If successful, Booker T will join Jesse Ventura on the very short list of pro wrestlers who have transitioned to public office.