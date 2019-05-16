WWE Hall of Famer Scott Hall is asking the Vanguard Championship Wrestling indie promotion to stop falsely advertising him for an upcoming event.

The VCW website currently has Hall advertised for a “special guest appearance” at their June 15 show in Norfolk, Virginia at the Norfolk Masonic Temple. There is no mention of Hall on their Twitter page, but he is featured on their website and flyer several times. Hall tweeted and asked them to stop advertising him.

Hall wrote, “ATTENTION PLEASE : Hey yo VCW please stop advertising me for an appearance you never contacted me about. I will NOT be at the VCW event on June 15 th . Thanks”

Hall told another fan that he’s never heard from the VCW promoter and he’s booked to appear at an event in Texas that same day.

