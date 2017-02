WWE Hall Of Famer Ivan Koloff Passes Away At Age 74

WWE Hall Of Famer “The Russian Bear” Ivan Koloff passed away this week.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, Koloff lost his battle with liver cancer this week, passing away at age 74.

Koloff is a former WWWF Champion, having won the title in an infamous match with fellow legend and Bruno Sammartino.