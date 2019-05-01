WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix is now on the main NXT announce team.

Phoenix made her debut at tonight’s tapings from Full Sail University, calling the action with Mauro Ranallo and Nigel McGuinness. It looks like she is replacing Percy Watson.

Below are a few photos of The Glamazon at Full Sail University:

Beth Phoenix is joining the NXT commentary team 👏 pic.twitter.com/iFhBR0J5gk — Kim (@kimberlasskick) May 1, 2019