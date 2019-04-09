We noted before how WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham recently took to Facebook to criticize WWE for putting new WWE Champion Kofi Kingston into the main event scene with Daniel Bryan, calling the whole thing a “joke” for potentially having a WWE Champion that was Kofi’s size.

Graham took to Facebook on Monday and congratulated Kofi on his big WrestleMania 35 win. Joking or not, he also suggested Kofi take steroids.

“I urge you to start doing some steroids and add about 50 pounds of solid muscle to your championship body. Vince wont care, honestly. Actually he would be quite pleased with the muscular transformation, as I predict that you young man will have the longest run as WWE champ in modern-day history,” Graham wrote.

You can see Graham’s full post below:

Kofi Kingston…. My Advice

I am sure Vince will sit Kofi down and say, ” Now Kofi, you listen to every word the Superstar has to say about your run as the first African born WWE World Heavyweight Champion.” Congratulations to Kofi for winning the most important Title in pro wrestling history….sorry you NWA guys…. Notice the word ” Heavyweight ” in his Title…so my man, I urge you to start doing some steroids and add about 50 pounds of solid muscle to your championship body. Vince wont care, honestly. Actually he would be quite pleased with the muscular transformation, as I predict that you young man will have the longest run as WWE champ in modern-day history. Then in just a short time while you are red hot and the fans are celebrating your win, your 2 former partners in crime, E and Woods get jealous and turn on you. In my day there would be some blood in that double cross on you but God forbid….not now. You then have Daniel Bryan for rematches and your two former partners as opponents. The final suggestion, is to get all of my promo material together that you can find in the WWE’s vast library and study my promos. You must be an entertainer as well as a wrestler my man and best of luck with your run !!! S.B.G.