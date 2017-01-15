WWE Hall Of Famer “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka Dead At Age 73

The WWE Universe has lost another legend.

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross broke the news via his official Twitter page on Sunday that the legendary “Superfly” Jimmy Snuka has passed away.

According to “Good Ole’ J.R.,” Snuka lost a long bout with cancer this weekend and has officially passed away at age 73.

“Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer,” wrote the fellow WWE Hall Of Famer on Sunday afternoon.