WWE Hall Of Famers At NXT Takeover (Photo), Nigel McGuinness Slips On Commentary, More

– Nigel McGuinness made a slip on commentary after Aleister Black’s debut win over Andrade “Cien” Almas at WWE NXT “Takeover: Orlando” tonight. While Black was taking in the win from the middle of the ring, Nigel commented, “This is going to be a man to reckon with here in Ring of Honor.”

– As seen below, WWE Hall of Famers Edge and Beth Phoenix were in attendance for tonight’s Takeover event:

– Below is a photo of the new NXT Women’s Title belt that was revealed by General Manager William Regal at Takeover tonight. The title is held by Asuka as of this writing.