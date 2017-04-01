WWE Hall Of Famers Receive Rings, Full Red Carpet Show Video, Samoa Joe Note

– WWE posted this video of 2017 Hall of Famers Diamond Dallas Page, Kurt Angle, The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Beth Phoenix, Teddy Long receiving their rings from Triple H and Vince McMahon earlier tonight. Rick Rude’s family received his ring.

– While Samoa Joe has not been announced for a WrestleMania 33 match, he noted at tonight’s Hall of Fame pre-show that he is still looking to make an impact at the “Ultimate Thrill Ride” on Sunday.

– Below is the full 2017 WWE Hall of Fame Red Carpet pre-show with hosts Byron Saxton, Maria Menounos, Cathy Kelley and Renee Young: