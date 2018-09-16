WWE Hell In A Cell: Live Coverage Reminder & Full Card For Tonight

Remember to join us tonight at 6pm ET for live WWE Hell In a Cell coverage, beginning with the Kickoff pre-show.
Tonight’s big event takes place from the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas. Below is the current card:
Hell In a Cell for the WWE Universal Title
Braun Strowman cashes in Money In the Bank vs. Roman Reigns
Special Referee: WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley
Hell In a Cell
Randy Orton vs. Jeff Hardy
WWE Title Match
Samoa Joe vs. AJ Styles
RAW Women’s Title Match
Alexa Bliss vs. Ronda Rousey
SmackDown Women’s Title Match
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair
RAW Tag Team Title Match
Dean Ambrose and WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins vs. Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Kickoff Pre-show: SmackDown Tag Team Title Match
Rusev and Aiden English vs. The New Day