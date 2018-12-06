WWE Hires Female Announcer, Horsewomen Issue A Threat, Steel Cage Match Hype, More

– As noted, the December 19 WWE NXT episode will feature Aleister Black vs. Johnny Gargano in a Steel Cage match. Above is post-show video of Gargano talking about the match last night.

“Am I prepared? Am I prepared for a Steel Cage match with Aleister Black? Johnny Gargano is always prepared,” he said. “Aleister Black is good at what he does, but I’m great at what I do, and what I do is prepare. You can’t beat Johnny Gargano with prep. Johnny Gargano, inside of a Steel Cage with The Devil himself. Any normal man – shaking in their boots. I’m Johnny freakin’ Wrestling, I’m not afraid of anything.”

– Below is this week’s NXT Post-Show with Sarah Schreiber. This week’s show features Jeremy Borash interviewing Matt Riddle, The Forgotten Sons, Bianca Belair and the MMA Horsewomen. There’s also a new teaser for the TV debut of Dominik Dijakovic.

Riddle spoke on how Kassius Ohno attacked him following last night’s win over Punishment Martinez. Riddle said, “If that’s how you want to play, Ohno, two can play at this game, bro.”

The Forgotten Sons’ Jaxson Ryker, Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler spoke following their win over Raul Mendoza & Humberto Carrillo. They believe they are on the right path and they are the savages of NXT, not the sheep. The Forgotten Sons say they will simply do unto others, while enjoying it.

Belair was asked about being the first Superstar to qualify for the Fatal 4 Way that will determine the “Takeover: Phoenix” challenger for NXT Women’s Champion Shayna Baszler. Belair finds it funny she’s been asking for a title shot and they just gave her 3 more opponents while she’s been undefeated. Belair said it doesn’t matter who else makes it into the Fatal 4 Way because she’s the one going to Takeover to face Baszler.

Borash also spoke to Baszler, Marina Shafir and Jessamyn Duke following Baszler’s win over Dakota Kai and the post-match beatdown that was interrupted by Io Shirai. Shafir called Shirai’s actions disrespectful. Baszler said she’s champion and she’s sick of being disrespected, and the others better be careful what they ask for. Duke said this is not over.

– Pro drummer Alicia Warrington announced on Twitter that she has been hired to work the NXT announce team. She will be using the name Alicia Taylor. There’s no word yet on when she will debut on TV but it appears she is a life-long pro wrestling fan, and she has done some work with the indies. Alicia will be at this weekend’s NXT live events but it’s not clear if she will be working commentary or doing ring announcing.

Below is Warrington’s announcement along with a video of her with the sticks, and a congratulatory tweet from her friend, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley:

BEYOND excited to announce – I am now working w the @WWE 👏🏾 I am your host #AliciaTaylor newest member of @WWENXT Announce Team. It is a complete honor to be a part of THE BEST in sports entertainment. Looking forward to 1st #NXT loop this weekend & meeting the #NXTuniverse pic.twitter.com/Cb4RRli6hG — Alicia Warrington (@MzWarrington) December 5, 2018