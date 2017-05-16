WWE Hires Female Referee, Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns Slow Motion Video, Naomi

– Below is slow motion video from last night’s Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns match on RAW from Newark, NJ:

– WWE has signed indie women’s wrestler Kennadi Brink to work as a referee, according to Casey of SquaredCircleSirens. Brink first began training in 2010 at Gillberg’s wrestling school in Maryland and has competed for promotions such as SHIMMER, SHINE, Ring of Honor and Maryland Championship Wrestling, among others. Brink also made a few appearances as a referee at WWE NXT live events in Florida earlier this year.

– A fan by the name of Dave Anderson, who calls himself The Business Bully, received some attention on social media after tweeting a photo of a Benson watch he purchased for SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi. It appears Anderson plans to present Naomi with the gift at the Wizard World Philadelphia event on Friday, June 2nd but she is not listed for the event on their official website. Check out his tweet below, which was re-tweeted by Naomi: