WWE Hires Voice Of House Of Hardcore Promotion, His New WWE Name Revealed

House Of Hardcore fans who also watch WWE programming may soon hear a familiar voice echo’ing throughout the “WWE Universe.”

According to a report by PWInsider.com, WWE has signed the voice of Tommy Dreamer’s House Of Hardcore promotion.

Vic Travagliante, who will reportedly be using the name Vic Joseph in WWE, has also worked for CBS Cleveland in the past, and has done some work with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns.

Vic Joseph is expected to start soon, working NXT branded events.