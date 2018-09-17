What Did WWE Hope To Accomplish With Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair At Hell In A Cell?

As noted, Becky Lynch became a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion by defeating Charlotte Flair at last night’s WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view.

It’s no secret that Becky’s popularity has been on the rise since turning on Flair at SummerSlam. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that the idea of last night’s match was to slowly turn Flair babyface.

Despite Becky pinning Flair in the middle of the ring clean, the idea was to end the match with Flair as a babyface after Becky “screwed” her to win the title. Apparently Becky’s big heel move was the post-match handshake blow-off. There was supposed to be a few significant heel moves by Becky during the match but both of them worked most of the match as a babyface. WWE officials knew going into the match that Becky would be cheered.