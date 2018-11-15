WWE – House Hardy Update, Maria Kanellis Announces Match, Dean Ambrose – WWE Chronicle

– Maria Kanellis announced on tonight’s 205 Live episode that next Wednesday’s show will feature TJP vs. Gran Metalik. It looks like Maria and Mike Kanellis will be in TJP’s corner while Kalisto and Lince Dorado will be with Metalik. Maria made the announcement at the end of this week’s match between Lucha House Party and enhancement talents Kraig Keesaman & Mike Karma, seen above.

– Matt Hardy appeared on the latest episode of Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360 podcast, now online at this link. Hardy confirmed wife Reby Hardy’s recent Twitter comments on another House Hardy special being filmed for the WWE Network at The Hardy Compound in North Carolina.

“You will definitely be seeing more episodes of House Hardy on the WWE Network,” Matt said. “We’re gonna do some more, it’s going to be happening moving forward because the Halloween episode was such a success and they actually told me at the Network that they have never gotten that much positive feedback on one of their specials. … I wanted to do something that was more character driven and can add longevity and add length to my career.”

– As noted, the new one-hour WWE Chronicle episode on Dean Ambrose will premiere on the WWE Network after WWE NXT “Takeover: War Games II” goes off the air this Saturday night. Below is a new teaser for the special: