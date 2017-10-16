WWE Hypes Kofi Kingston Debuting New Look, Kingston Cuts Trademark Hair Off

It looks like there might be a “new look” for one of the founding members of “The New Day.”

WWE.com published a story on Sunday evening quoting a new social media entry made by The New Day member and longtime WWE Superstar Kofi Kingston, who is teasing a new look for this Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown Live.

“Got bored last night,” wrote Kingston via a post on his official Instagram page, which shows his hair chopped off (see below). “Should’ve just gone to sleep …”

Check out the official WWE website article, as well as Kingston’s initial Instagram post on the topic, below.

Did Kofi Kingston just cut his famous locks?

Has Kofi Kingston done the unthinkable?

Kingston’s signature hairstyle has been synonymous with him throughout his entire WWE career. However, The New Day member implied that he lopped off his famous locks in an Instagram post this weekend.

Will Kofi show up on SmackDown LIVE this week with a brand new hairdo? Keep with WWE.com and our social channels to find out!

Join us here this Tuesday evening for live results coverage of WWE SmackDown Live.