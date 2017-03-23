WWE In Talks To Buy ROH?

Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that WWE and Ring of Honor owners Sinclair Broadcast Group have been secretly discussing a potential buyout of ROH, according to sources.

Multiple sources with direct knowledge told Pro Wrestling Sheet that things have been progressing slowly since the two sides began talks in January, with the plan being an entire takeover if a deal is reached.

This would include ROH’s weekly TV show beginning to air on the WWE Network. At this point it isn’t clear whether every wrestler on the roster would continue working in ROH if it happens.

There’s no actual deal on the table as of right now and they are just in discussions.