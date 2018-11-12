WWE Injury Bug Bites Another Superstar?

It looks like WWE SmackDown Superstar Harper is currently dealing with an arm injury.

As seen below, Harper appeared at a Brad Williams comedy show over the weekend and was sporting a cast on his left hand.

Harper has been off WWE TV since the post-SummerSlam SmackDown when he and Rowan dropped the SmackDown Tag Team Titles to The New Day due to Rowan’s biceps injury. Harper did work a WWE NXT live event in September, losing to NXT North American Champion Ricochet, but there’s been no word yet on when he will be back in action.

As noted, there was recent talk of putting Harper back with Bray Wyatt but we don’t know if they are actually moving forward with the idea.