WWE Injury Updates On Kevin Owens & Samoa Joe

It was originally believed that the right foot injury Samoa Joe suffered in his RAW win over Rhyno on January 8th would have him out for a few weeks but it looks like he will be out much longer, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Joe has been pulled from the Royal Rumble and all WWE show line-ups through at least mid-March. The March 16th WWE live event at Madison Square Garden was scheduled to feature Joe vs. John Cena vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Roman Reigns but The Miz will be filling in for Joe.

Regarding Kevin Owens’ status, he was backstage for weekend WWE live events but did not wrestle, despite being advertised ahead of time for the main event. The Observer reports that Owens is dealing with what was described as “a nagging injury that comes and goes but isn’t anything serious.” Owens and Sami Zayn were also held off this week’s SmackDown TV show but the two are scheduled to face WWE Champion AJ Styles in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match at the Royal Rumble on January 28th.