WWE Intercontinental Championship Match Added To WrestleMania Card

Baron Corbin vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose is now official for WrestleMania 33 as Ambrose accepted Corbin’s challenge on tonight’s WWE SmackDown.

Below is the updated card for the biggest show of the year, which takes place on Sunday, April 2nd from Orlando:

Hosts: The New Day

WWE Universal Title Match

Brock Lesnar vs. Bill Goldberg

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Bray Wyatt

Fatal 4 Way for the RAW Women’s Title

Nia Jax vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley

WWE United States Title Match

Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Baron Corbin vs. Dean Ambrose

Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles

Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro vs. Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson

SmackDown Women’s Title Match

Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss (other participants possible)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Austin Aries vs. Neville

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Big Show, Curt Hawkins and others TBA

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles