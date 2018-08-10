WWE Interested In Signing Another Lucha Underground Star

WWE has interest in signing another top indie star – Shane Strickland, according to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Strickland is scheduled to get a look from WWE officials soon, possibly at a WWE Performance Center tryout. WWE is becoming very aggressive when it comes to signing top indie talents, something we’ve reported on for a few months now.

Strickland made his EVOLVE debut on August 4 in Philadelphia and defeated Matt Riddle for the EVOLVE Title. It’s believed that Riddle is headed to WWE soon as well. Strickland suffered a minor ankle injury the next day but he is alright and will be wrestling this weekend.

It could be some time before Strickland signs with WWE as The Observer adds that EVOLVE is looking to build around Strickland as the new top star of the promotion. With Riddle leaving and Keith Lee’s recent departure, EVOLVE has been planning on focusing on Strickland, Austin Theory, Darby Allin, AR Fox and WWN Champion Joey Janela.

Strickland is best known to fans for his time in Combat Zone Wrestling, where he held the CZW TV Title twice and the CZW World Heavyweight Title once. Strickland has also held the MLW World Heavyweight. He is known to Lucha Underground fans as Killshot and is a two-time Lucha Underground Trios Champion, currently holding the titles with The Mack and Son of Havoc.