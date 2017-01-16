WWE Issues Statement On Jimmy Snuka’s Death

As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka passed away on Sunday. Snuka had been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer, and earlier this month murder charges against him were dropped due to his deteriorating health.

WWE issued the below statement on Sunday evening regarding Snuka’s death:

WWE is saddened to learn that WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka has passed away. Snuka is regarded by many as the pioneer of high-flying offense because of his Superfly Splash from the top turnbuckle. His dive off the top of the steel cage onto Don Muraco at Madison Square Garden as hundreds of flash bulbs went off will forever live as one of the most memorable moments in WWE history. WWE extends its condolences to Snuka’s family, friends and fans.

The WWE legend’s final years were his most controversial, as he faced charges for the mysterious death of Nancy Argentino at a motel in Pennsylvania in 1983. In 2015, 32 years after the incident, Snuka was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter. Snuka was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996, but he was removed from the Hall of Fame website and his WWE Legends contract was terminated following his 2015 arrest.