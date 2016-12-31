WWE Legend Backstage At Last Night’s House Show (Photos), WWE Ride Along

– The latest edition of the WWE Network original series, Ride Along is scheduled to air on WWE’s digital subscription service following this coming Monday night’s episode of WWE RAW. The show is scheduled to feature James Ellsworth, Daniel Bryan, Heath Slater and Rhyno. The official description for the episode reads as follows:

“Rhyno and Heath Slater form a unique bond, while James Ellsworth looks to avoid Daniel Bryan’s cold, all in the Lone Star State of Texas.”

– UFC Hall Of Famer and reigning Bellator MMA fighter Tito Ortiz was among the celebrities in attendance at the WWE live event in Los Angeles, California on Friday evening. Below is a photo WWE released of “The Huntington Beach Bad Boy” backstage at the show, as well as a photo of Ortiz with Titus O’Neil from the WWE Superstar’s official Twitter page.

Got my friends @Luenell and @titoortiz here tonight for @WWE LIVE #WWELosAngeles with Amber in the back for the Gorgeous Photobomb ☺😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FKbriUzNQW — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) December 31, 2016