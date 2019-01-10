WWE Legend Hospitalized, Bobby Roode On Fighting For WWE TV Time, Ronda Rousey Knocks Horsewomen, Titus O’Neil

– RAW Tag Team Champion Bobby Roode recently spoke with The Mirror in the UK and admitted the pressure is very much on in WWE as the Superstars vie to fill the limited number of TV hours that the company has to fill.

“It’s one of those things, everyone wants that opportunity to show what they can do,” Roode said. “But there are so many hours of television… I have been very fortunate to be at the forefront of that and be in storylines on Raw and Smackdown now. So it is competitive, but I think everybody has an understanding of how it works and how things are going – you have to be patient and stay positive. If you aren’t on TV one week, hopefully the next week you’ll have that opportunity to go out there, whether it be a five minute match or a backstage promo. You just have to make the best of every opportunity you get and hope something sticks.”

– The official Facebook page for WWE Hall of Famer “Superstar” Billy Graham noted that he spent most of Tuesday in the emergency room with the early stages of pneumonia. The hope was that Graham would be sent home from the hospital on Tuesday night.

– We noted before how Titus O’Neil recently made Ebony’s Power 100 list for 2018. Titus tweeted the following and revealed how the magazine honored him with the feature and a plaque:

Thank you @EBONYMag again for Honoring me with this 2018 #EbonyPower100 Accolade. I Definitely Appreciate All the Work and Efforts of the Other 99 Honorees as well as the Countless others Not Mentioned around the Globe that Work Tirelessly to Make This World a Better place!!❤️ pic.twitter.com/7kWQb2HYFT — Titus O'Neil (@TitusONeilWWE) January 8, 2019

– RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey knocked WWE’s Horsewomen this week when commenting on new #1 contender Sasha Banks and their upcoming title match at the WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view. Rousey wrote: